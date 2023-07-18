FAAN explains diversion of Kano-bound flights

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday blamed recent diversion of Kano-bound flights to other locations on “unserviceable runway lighting.” It would be recalled…

It would be recalled that several flights were diverted from the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on July 15, 2023 as the airfield lighting components were not functional.

It would be recalled that several flights were diverted from the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on July 15, 2023 as the airfield lighting components were not functional.

Our correspondent learnt that both local and international flights were diverted to Lagos and other airports before the airfield lighting was restored.

Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection of FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua who confirmed the development said it was observed that the runway lighting would not come on after the scheduled daily maintenance work of replacing old and weak airfield cables with new ones at runway 06/24.

Our correspondent reports that no aircraft can land or take off without the runway lights.

The FAAN spokesman stated that the maintenance team immediately initiated fault finding procedures along the cable route to identify the problem and restore power to the airfield lighting circuit.

