Gov bans felling, sale of African Rosewood

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has imposed an immediate total ban on the felling, processing and sale of the African Rosewood, popularly known as Madrid in the state.

Governor Kefas announced the ban during the inauguration of a 14-member Task Force on the suspension of mining activities in Taraba State.

Represented by the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Timothy Katap, Kefas said enforcing the ban on felling, processing and sale of African Rosewood was part of the responsibility of the task force.

He also charged the task force to ensure that the felling of Rosewood and mining is stopped in all parts of the state immediately.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that in the past years, Rosewood reserves across six local government areas were destroyed by illegal loggers who export them to Europe, America and Asia.

It was alleged that billions of naira collected as revenue from Rosewood business was unaccounted for.

