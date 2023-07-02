My BP would have risen if I lost my Senatorial bid – Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) has said that if he had lost his senatorial ambition, his blood pressure would have risen to 360 millimeters of mercury…

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) has said that if he had lost his senatorial ambition, his blood pressure would have risen to 360 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg).

Oshiomhole said this yesterday during the post inauguration/thank-you party hosted in his honour by friends and well-wishers at his country home, Iyamho, Etsako, Edo State.

“If you had not voted for me, my blood pressure would have now been 240/0360; that is if I was still alive. This is because jubilation by the opponent would have been such that they would come and lock my small door and break my small bones, but you said no,” Oshiomhole told his audience, adding that it would have been a shame if he lost like some former governors.

He thanked the people of Edo North for voting for him to represent them in the National Assembly after leaving office as governor.

He also thanked the people for voting for Bola Tinubu at the presidential election, adding that Edo North district was the only district where Tinubu won in Edo.

He pledged his commitment to represent Edo North very well, adding that he has an obligation to ensure that the state benefits more from the President Tinubu administration.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...