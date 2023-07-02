Why only Otti’s portrait was hung at Abia’s banquet hall without Tinubu’s – Spokesman

The Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has explained the absence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s portraits in some offices at the Abia Government…

He dismissed claims that the absence was due his administration’s none recognition of Tinubu as Nigerian president.

Otti was reacting to some online reports over the absence of the president’s portraits in some offices within the Government House.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the state government had the president’s portraits in some offices but not in all, adding that same applies to the governor as well.

“We don’t have the governor’s portraits in most offices because this is a new government. We have placed some pictures and ordered for more. It has nothing to do with politics.

“The day the governor met with permanent secretaries we still had the former Governor Ikpeazu’s portrait in the banquet hall. It is criminal to say that the person who was duly sworn in as president will not be recognised. It doesn’t make sense; and we don’t think it is in that direction,” he said.

He alleged that the media reports to that effect were sponsored by the oppositions in the state to discredit the governor.

