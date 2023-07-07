Gov Oborevwori, service chiefs expected as Ika people welcome former CDS, General Irabor

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and the top brass of the nation’s armed forces are expected to grace a reception for the immediate past…

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and the top brass of the nation’s armed forces are expected to grace a reception for the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor CFR, at Agbor this weekend.

The reception being organised by the people of Ika Federal Constituency is expected also to be graced by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, the Chief Judge of Delta State, Honourable Justice Tessy Diai, the immediate past governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, among several other eminent personalities in the land.

Speaking ahead of the reception, the vice chairman of the organising committee, Rear Admiral NP Agholor (rtd), said: “General LEO Irabor is our kinsman, colleague, friend and brother in whom we are well pleased.”

