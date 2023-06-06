Gov Aliyu donates cash, grains to victims of banditry

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has donated cash and grains to families of those who were killed by bandits last Saturday. He also donated…

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has donated cash and grains to families of those who were killed by bandits last Saturday.

He also donated cash to the injured and those who lost their properties during the attacks.

Daily Trust had reported that the bandits attacked three communities in Tangaza Local Government Area, killing 37 persons while several others sustained gunshot injuries.

Aliyu who visited the communities alongside his deputy, Idris Mohammed Gobir and heads of security agencies as well as the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko described the attacks as “senseless and ungodly.”

He assured the entire people of the state that his government would not rest on its oar to protect their lives and properties.

“We will do everything possible to bring these senseless killings to ultimate end,” he said.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the departed ones and quick recovery for the injured, he pleaded with the villagers to report any suspected informant to the appropriate authorities.

He also enjoined them to cooperate with security operatives deployed to restore peace in the area.

It would be recalled that the governor had cut short his official trip to Abuja over the attack and summoned an emergency security meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, he vowed to make the state unsafe for bandits and other criminal elements.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...