Gombe gov constitutes committees on grazing reserves, Quran recitation competition

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the constitution of a 25-member committee for the assessment of grazing, forest and game reserves and cattle routes in the state.

A statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, conveyed the governor’s approval.

He disclosed that the committee is under the chairmanship of AIG Zubairu Muazu Halilu, with Ibrahim Hussain and Rabiu Abubakar as legal adviser and secretary, respectively.

In another development, the governor has approved the constitution of a committee for the 2023-2025 Quran Recitation Competition.

The SSG disclosed that the committee is to be chaired by Sheikh Adamu Muhammad Ardo with Sheikh Naziru Idris, Malam Musa Adam Maihula, Malam Musa Hussaini, Alhaji Abubakar Manga Usman, Dr Abubakar Sani Abdullahi and Malam Ibrahim Muhammad Barhama as members.

Also to serve as members of the committee are Saidu Bappah Malala, Malama Halima Babaji and Malama Dayyibatu Umar, while the Coordinator of Islamic Religious Studies (IRS) in the Ministry of Education, while Malam Nasiru Ibrahim will serve as secretary.

