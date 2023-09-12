Gombe Athletics Association donates to academy students

The Chairman of the Gombe State Athletics Association, Hon. Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has donated school materials consisting of bags, books, uniforms and sandals to students of…

Addressing the academy athletes, parents, instructors and coaches, the chairman extolled the huge potential in the Academy promising to redouble his effort in ensuring that education is not compromised while taking part in sports.

He opined that the provision of school materials and beverages to the academy students was to lift the burden off their parents’ shoulders and to enable the beneficiaries concentrate on their studies and training.

The chairman also advised the over joyous parents to be patient with their wards as he assured that in no distant future, they would develop to become state, national and international athletes.

“This was an opportunity I never had growing up. Today, I have realized, this is the only way to hunt for grassroots talents in schools up to the national level,” he said.

Overwhelmed by the kind gesture, most of the parents said they had never witnessed such magnanimity at the local or state level.

They also thanked the athletics boss for his philanthropy and promised to support his effort by encouraging their wards in their chosen career.

It will be recalled that 28 male and female athletes below 16 years were carefully selected and enrolled into the academy after they emerged as the best performing athletes at the maiden Gombe State Inter- Primary School and other Athletics Championships sponsored by Gara-Gombe.

