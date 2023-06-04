Burna Boy Sells Out 80k London Stadium

Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, officially sold an 80,000 capacity Stadium in London, UK. Burna Boy’s official statistics page…

Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, officially sold an 80,000 capacity Stadium in London, UK.

Burna Boy’s official statistics page announced this in a tweet on Saturday evening.

According to the post, Burna Boy sold out all tickets to the concert, which took place on Saturday.

“Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini” concert at the 80k capacity London Stadium in the United kingdom is now SOLD OUT !!! 🏟️🇬🇧,” the post read.

During the show, the singer performed some of his hit singles to a screaming crowd, alongside unreleased records including his single with JHus from the latter’s highly anticipated album ‘Don’t Say Militancy.’

The singer is reported to have sold out multiple stadiums in Europe, including Paris Stadium.

