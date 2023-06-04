Bandits gun down Sokoto villagers, disrupt burial

About 37 persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured in attacks on three communities in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

The communities include, Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits attacked the communities on Saturday evening.

The immediate past chairman of the area, Bashar Kalenjeni ,while confirming the attacks said 18 persons were killed at Raka, 17 at Filin Gawa and two at Raka Dutse.

“We wanted to bury them in the night but the bandits came back and dispersed us. As at this morning, the deceased are still there unburied,” Kalenjeni said.

According to him, the “offence” of the villagers was their refusal to pay levies imposed on their communities.

“The bandits imposed levies on their communities which was meant to take charge with immediate effect, and also dictating to residents on what to and not to do.

“But the villagers refused to succumb and because of that they attacked them, killing 37 persons while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Gwadabawa.

“There are others who are still unaccounted for,” the former chairman disclosed, adding, “Right now, we are waiting for security operatives to lead us to the villages in order to bury the dead ones.”

When contacted, spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, denied knowledge of the attacks.