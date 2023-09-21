Gawuna: We are not afraid of appeal

Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Kano State, has stated that he is not afraid…

Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Kano State, has stated that he is not afraid of the appeal challenging his victory at the tribunal.

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on Wednesday sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring the APC winner of the election.

The three-man panel ordered withdrawal of certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed that a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Governor Yusuf’s total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore invalid.

Commenting on the issue in an interview with BBC Hausa Gawuna said, “I am grateful to Allah for our victory in the Kano State election, which was affirmed by the court today (Wednesday). I thank Him for His will, which chose us to lead. I also thank our lawyers and the general public for their prayers and support.

“In the past, NNPP was initially declared the winner of the election, but I believe that Allah had already decided the outcome. We had the right to challenge the results in court, and we did so. The court’s ruling is also the will of Allah.”

Asked if he is fearful of an appeal, Gawuna said, “Anyone who believes that nothing happens without Allah’s will will never worry or take governance as a do-or-die affair. Whatever happens to us, we believe it is the will of Allah. We are not intimidated or afraid, because we know that whatever happens is for the best. Allah never makes mistakes.”

