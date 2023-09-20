‘Gawuna is coming’, APC supporters celebrate Kano tribunal verdict

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reacted to the judgement of the Kano governorship election tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Kabir. Daily Trust…

Daily Trust reports that the tribunal has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna as the duly elected governor of the state.

Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While Nasir Gawuna, his APC rival congratulated him, the party proceeded to court.

On Wednesday, the three-man panel ordered withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

All three grounds of the petition were resolved in favour of APC.

The grounds are Membership of Gov Yusuf of NNPP; non compliance with the Electoral Act and total lawful votes (Invalid ballot papers used in the election).

NNPP has kicked against the judgement, vowing to challenge it at the Appeal Court.

Meanwhile some supporters of the APC in the state, have taken to their various X accounts, formerly Twitter, to react to the verdict.

Below are some of such comments:

Writing via his handle, @BashirAhmaad, Former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, simply said: “ALHAMDULILLAH!”

@Usamatullaah wrote: “Gawuna is coming.”

@A__Yabo said: “Gawuna has finally arrived.”

@MalamAbba_: “Alhamdulillah! I’m going todo give away Insha Allah! 1 million naira.”

@Buhari_Dankano: “I’ve never really liked Abba, this is a very good news. gawuna is coming.”

@AuwalAbdulhakim: “Gawuna has come & i hope the kwankwasiyya move would accept this judgement in good faith & eventually appeal in the apex court. With this group that went to kano is obvious the mandate would be reclaim.”

