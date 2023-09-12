Gawuna pays N11.8m for BUK final year female students

The Kano State Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has sponsored the payment of registration…

The Kano State Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has sponsored the payment of registration fees to 100 indigent final year female students studying in Bayero University Kano with a wholesome amount of N11,827,000.

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor by two signatory parties who are clients to Gawuna but asked not to be mentioned, the sponsorship of the selected 100 students is in view of those who couldn’t afford to pay their registration fees this year.

It stated, “we are Solicitors to H.E. Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the former Deputy Governor of Kano State, herein referred to as “Our Client” on whose specific instruction and behalf we write this letter.

“Based on the list of one hundred final year female students selected by you, we are by this letter forwarding two cheques in the sum of 6,000,000 and 5,827,000 respectively, for the payment of registration fees for final students who have not been able to pay their registration fees this year.

“Our client has instructed us to request you to kindly extend his goodwill message to the selected students and request them to work hard and come out with good results.”

The beneficiary students who enjoy the sponsorship were drawn from over 30 courses all of levels four, five and six respectively as seen from the list obtained by our reporter.

Daily Trust reported that this is coming at a time when the State Government had mulled sponsorship of registration fees of 7,000 indigent Students with N700 million at the same University while other philanthropists also are queuing in.

Recently, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North has offered scholarships to 628 students of the Bayero University Kano (BUK) selected from his Kano North Senatorial District and were given N50,000 each.

Also, Senator Sulaiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila had offered N153 million scholarships to 100 less privileged constituents to study nursing and other health related courses.

The beneficiaries which include 60 males and 40 females were selected from 171 wards across the 16 local governments of his senatorial district.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...