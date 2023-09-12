UHC: FG pledges functional primary health care at sub-national, community levels

The federal government is working towards establishing a minimum of two primary healthcare facilities per ward in order to ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for…

The federal government is working towards establishing a minimum of two primary healthcare facilities per ward in order to ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Anas-Ibrahim, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the 30th anniversary commemoration of Options Consultancy Services in Nigeria.

She said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have access to quality health care in an equitable manner irrespective of where they live, gender or socio-economic barriers.

She said, “For Nigeria to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) journey, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to ensuring that our primary health care functions at the sub-national and community levels.

“We aim to achieve a minimum of two primary health care facilities per ward to ensure the population has access to the basic minimum package, especially the teeming population of vulnerable people who are mostly women, children, adolescents, the elderly and people living with disabilities.”

Prof. Mohammed Sambo, Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said with the passage of the NHIA Act in 2022, health insurance has become mandatory for all Nigerians and legal residents.

He said the Act also establishes the Vulnerable Group Funds, a crucial step in ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of UHC.

“This landmark legislation sets the trajectory for achieving UHC by 2030, aligning perfectly with the theme of today’s event,” he added.

The Co-Chair of the anniversary panel, and President of the Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH), Prof. Oladapo Ladipo, said there was need for every Nigerian to have health insurance, noting that it would go a long way in addressing Nigeria’s poor health indices especially for maternal and child health.

The Managing Director of Options Consultancy Services, James Harcourt, said the organization works primarily in health system strengthening and has generated millions of dollars investment in health for Nigeria in the last 30 years.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...