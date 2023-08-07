Ganduje’s chairmanship appointment laudable — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kogi State, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Kent has congratulated Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on his emergence as…

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kogi State, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Kent has congratulated Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on his emergence as the national chairman of the APC.

According to him, the emergence of Ganduje as national chairman of the party is a testament and reward for his hard work.

Kent who is a dedicated member of TSG also urged Tinubu to consider rewarding some of his former presidential campaign coordinators, especially Dr Sanusi Abubakar Gamji and Hon James Abiodun Faleke with federal appointments.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Alhaji Abubakar Kent stressed that the contribution of party loyalists like Ganduje and Gamji deserved reward.

He said, “Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has a wealth of experience. He is a party man and I think his choice by the leadership of the party at that level is not out of place because he has sacrificed and worked so much for the party.

“That’s exactly what we are asking. People like Dr. Abubakar Sanusi Gamji and the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, who worked so hard, should be compensated. Judging from the performance of Alh Dr Sanusi Abubakar Gamji during the presidential campaign.

“Gamji was at the heart of the Renewed Hope campaign. As chairman of the Tinubu Support Group in Kogi State, he canvassed vigorously for delegates to vote for Tinubu at the APC presidential primaries, an effort which paid off handsomely judging by the results from North-Central.

“But we know the president knows who he wants to work with. It should not be a case of monkey working and baboon eating. But we are sure President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima will address this issue.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...