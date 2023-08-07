We’ll deploy traditional means to end killings — Fulani organisation

A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Fulbe United for Peace, has said it will deploy traditional means to fight criminals masquerading as Fulanis to perpetuate killings in…

A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Fulbe United for Peace, has said it will deploy traditional means to fight criminals masquerading as Fulanis to perpetuate killings in some parts of the country.

In a communiqué at the end of its consultative meeting with the support of Arewa New Agenda (ANA) in Abuja yesterday, leaders of Fulbe from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said they worked for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory and would contribute to peace and stability of the country.

The communique signed by Ardo Aliyu Liman Bobboi, the National President of Fulbe, said, “We agreed to develop strategies to bring all Fulbe together by using a traditional approach that is deeply rooted in the Fulbe tradition and culture, ‘Hombudu’, to bring an end to any form of criminality in the name of Fulbe.

“Develop a strategic network with relevant authorities for Fulbe youth nationwide. Seek for a local workable solution from within and will be reaching out to other interest groups to promote national forgiveness, reconciliation and healing the wounds that have been inflicted on our great country Nigeria.”

While pointing out that Fulbe is in a position as an ethnic and socio-cultural association to make effective contributions to national development, the communique asked the government to consult with Ardo’s leadership on policy issues that concerns Fulbe.

The organisation said it is in support of the federal government’s efforts to bring peace and secure the lives and property of citizens.

