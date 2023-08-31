Fund ‘diversion’: Suspended Ogun LG chair takes a fresh dig at Abiodun

The embattled Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has described his suspension by the councillors as a charade and…

The embattled Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has described his suspension by the councillors as a charade and vowed to challenge them democratically.

Adedayo, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting councils’ allocations, was suspended by seven councillors for three months.

The seven councilors on Thursday said the Legislative Council received various allegations that need to be investigated and directed Adedayo to appear at its next sitting on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

According to them, 15 allegations were levelled against the chairman including maladministration and financial mismanagement.

The seven councilors are Fasheyi Akindele Adesuji, the Leader of the House, Bolutife Osunfisan, Deputy Leader, Kemi Aliu, Adeniyi Adenuga, Abass Sidikat, Biyi Oguntubo, and Rotimi Olubode Williams.

They resolved that “the Chairman steps aside for the proper conduct of investigations.

“The Council Chairman, Hon. Wale Adedayo, is hereby suspended for three months pending the conclusion of the investigations and therefore directed to handover all the properties of the council in his possession to the Vice Chairman, who will act as the Chairman during the suspension of the Chairman as provided in the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The Council Chairman is directed to appear before the House on the next sitting of the House on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

“That the Council Treasurer, through the Head of the Local Government Administration (HOLGA) should furnish the financial/bank statement of the council in the last two years, along with other relevant documents and vouchers as the House may require in order to aid investigations.

“That the above resolutions be copied to the Governor of Ogun State and the Ogun State House of Assembly. The sitting is hereby adjourned to Thursday, September 14, 2023.”

Reacting to the suspension, Adedayo said “Suspension or impeachment of a local government chairman ought to follow due process. The first stage is a letter to me about the so-called infractions.

“Of course, they stormed the council secretariat with more than 100 armed policemen this morning along with thugs and agberos. They thought we were going to react violently as they had prepared. We are in a democracy. We’ll challenge them democratically.

“All the allegations are baseless and without foundation. They forcefully marched the Clerk of the House to Abeokuta yesterday (Wednesday) along with the local government’s HOLGA. So, we knew what the Governor was up to before the charade of this morning.

“Two of the councillors were led to the council at gunpoint. And immediately after they finished, all of them were taken in a vehicle to Abeokuta. Of course, I was told that N1m was given to each person that signed. We are not bothered. Once the EFCC comes, the books of the local government can also be opened for them to see.”

