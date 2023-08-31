Ogun: Chairman who accused Abiodun of funds diversion suspended

Fresh trouble is brewing in Ogun State as councilors reportedly suspended Wale Adedayo, the Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun…

Fresh trouble is brewing in Ogun State as councilors reportedly suspended Wale Adedayo, the Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting councils’ allocations.

Our correspondent gathered that some armed policemen and thugs invaded the council secretariat in Ogbere on Thursday morning over plot to oust the embattled chairman.

Adedayo had in a letter to former Governor Segun Osoba and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting local government funds.

Abiodun had denied the allegations and insisted that his administration always augments LGs’ allocations to allow them meet monthly obligations.

But in an unexpected turn of events, all elected Councill chairmen on Tuesday afternoon led by their leader, Hon Babatunde Emilola-Gazal, prostrated and begged Governor Abiodun for forgiveness.

The viral clip which showed the elected officials prostrating and begging the governor to forgive them attracted more knocks for the governor, especially on social media.

Adedayo who raised the allegations against Abiodun was in attendance during the perceived truce meeting.

However, on Thursday morning, councillors moved to send the embattled chairman packing.

It was gathered that political thugs were mobilised to the council secretariat to effect the “ground plot” against Adedayo.

He was also invited by the DSS over the allegations against the governor.

Adedayo confirmed alleged invasion of the secretariat in a Facebook post.

Adedayo in a Facebook post said, “invading peaceful Ogbere community with mobile policemen in order to impeach Wale Adedayo is desperation. As I told the SSG yesterday, we took an oath with our fathers that that we’ll make this land better than we met it. You can kill the body, but not the spirit of Wale Adedayo.”

Meanwhile, Councilors in the LG have announced suspension of the Chairman for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Seven Councilors, on Thursday said the Legislative Council received various allegations that need to be investigated and directed Adedayo to appear at its next sitting on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

According to them, fifteen allegations were levelled against the chairman.

The seven councilors are, Fasheyi Akindele Adesuji, the Leader of the House, Bolutife Osunfisan, Deputy Leader, Kemi Aliu, Adeniyi Adenuga, Abass Sidikat, Biyi Oguntubo, and Rotimi Olubode Williams

They resolved that “That the Chairman steps aside for the proper conduct of investigations.

“The Council Chairman, Hon. Wale Adedayo, is hereby suspended for three months pending the conclusion of the investigations and therefore directed to handover all the properties of the Council in his possession to the Vice Chairman, who will act as the Chairman during the suspension of the Chairman as provided in the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The Council Chairman is directed to appear before the House on the next sitting of the House on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

“That the Council Treasurer, through the Head of the Local Government Administration (HOLGA) should furnish the financial/bank statement of the Council in the last two years, along with other relevant documents and vouchers as the House may require in order to aid investigations.

“That the above Resolutions be copied to the Governor of Ogun State and the Ogun State House of Assembly.

“The sitting is hereby adjourned to Thursday, September 14, 2023.”

Adedayo has not responded to enquiry from our correspondent as of the time of this report.

