FULL LIST: Yar’Adua’s brother, Onanuga, top banker make Tinubu’s inauguration committee

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has announced a 13-man presidential inauguration committee to plan his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu made this known via a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The President-elect, in the letter, appointed a former Senator representing Borno North and current National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari, as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the presidential inauguration committee.

The Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Stella Okotete, was appointed as the Head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring, while a former APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Makinde Araoye, will serve as the Director of venue, parades, and swearing-in for the week-long event.

The spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign, Bayo Onanuga, was appointed as Head of Media and Publicity, while the Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health and current National Women Leader of the APC, Dr Betta Edu, will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, a younger brother of late Nigeria’s President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, will serve as the Head of Security and Ceremonial parade for the inauguration, while Zainab Buba Marwa will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night for the committee.

Other members of the committee are Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Dr. Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service), and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

Tinubu had earlier forwarded the names of Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun, to the SGF to be included as his representatives in the transition committee.