Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him over Ukraine crisis

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has invited Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to his country on a state visit.

Zelensky also congratulated Tinubu on his election victory.

This comes two months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the former Lagos governor winner of the presidential election.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to win the presidential election while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

Zelensky, in his congratulatory message, said his war-torn country is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria.

The letter read, “Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our state, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation. We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation.

“The fulfillment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you.

“I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding these guarantees of world food security.”