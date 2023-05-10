FULL LIST: 57 Nigerians selected for 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has announced the names of the 57 Nigerians who were selected for 2023 cohort of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.…

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and embodies the U.S. commitment to invest in the future of Africa.

The Fellowship is composed of academic coursework, leadership training, and networking.

According to a statement from the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, the Fellows will travel to 28 cities across the United States from June 21 to August 4 to participate in Leadership Institutes hosted by American colleges and universities.

In the final week of their program, the fellows will converge with their sub-Saharan counterparts in Washington D.C. for a Leadership Summit which will feature meetings with top U.S. government officials and private sector leaders.

In his remarks at the pre-fellowship orientation reception, Charge d’Affaires David Greene said, “The U.S. Mission is committed to supporting Nigerian youth and providing them opportunities to reach their full potential, especially our Mandela Washington Fellows.

“We look forward to working with you in the future to deepen the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.”

Since 2014, over 500 young leaders from Nigeria have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by IREX.

See full list below: