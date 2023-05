President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate to approve a new borrowing request of $800 million. Buhari made the request in a letter read…

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate to approve a new borrowing request of $800 million.

Buhari made the request in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at Tuesday’s plenary.

The president, in the letter, explained that the loan would be used to scale up the National Social Safety Net Programme.

He said the new borrowing would be sourced from the World Bank.

Details later…