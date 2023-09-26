I inherited empty treasury, says Taraba gov

Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, has said that he inherited an empty treasury when he took over the reigns of power in the state. He…

Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, has said that he inherited an empty treasury when he took over the reigns of power in the state.

He said this on Monday in Jalingo at the opening of a five-day workshop on professional development for secretaries in ministries, departments and agencies.

“I inherited an empty treasury from my predecessor, Darius Ishaku. I met nothing in the treasury for my administration to start governance of the state,” he said.

Kefas who was represented by the state Head of Civil Service, Mrs Suzie Nathan, said that despite the challenges, his administration made sure that workers were paid their salaries as and when due.

“We also prioritise payment of pension, and we have also enrolled retirees who were not receiving their pension,” he added.

The governor also announced that the state government would soon conduct a thorough biometric data capture to know the actual workforce in the state civil service, adding that workers due for promotion would be promoted.

