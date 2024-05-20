Fulani bishop retires after 27 yrs, tasks leaders on religious tolerance

Bishop Ali-Buba Lamido, the former Bishop of Wusasa Diocese, Zaria, Kaduna State has retired after 27 years of service and called for robust interfaith campaigns…

Bishop Lamido, the first Fulani Bishop in Nigeria, made the call during interaction with newsmen in Zaria Sunday after his last sermon as Bishop of Wusasa Diocese.

He stressed the need for unity among clergy members regardless of tribal backgrounds, fostering respect and cooperation between Muslims and Christians.

He urged leaders to work together irrespective of religious or political affiliations for the sake of peace and progress.

Bishop Lamido praised the effectiveness of the Interfaith and Peace Commission in Kaduna State during the governance of Ahmad Makarfi, citing openness and honesty as key factors in maintaining unity.

In his farewell remarks, Bishop Lamido expressed gratitude to the clergy, church members, and communities he served, acknowledging the support and cooperation received throughout his tenure.

He urged his successor to embody patience, honesty, and prayerfulness in leadership.