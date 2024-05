A fire outbreak on Thursday night broke out at one of the retail outlets of the Nigerian Petroleum Company (NNPCL) at Fadeyi Lagos, causing panic…

The incident occurred along the Ikorodu expressway as fire fighters battle to put out the fire amidst tension from motorists and pedestrians.

Eyewitness account revealed that the fire started around 8pm and it was still raging as of 10pm.

The Lagos Fire Service and the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) battled to put off the fire.