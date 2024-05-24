Tinubu urged to revive moribund factories

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress Support Groups (CASG) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise reviving moribund factories, industries and companies to grow…

The Director General of CASG, Prof Muhammad Kailani, who made the call in Abuja, warned President Tinubu to be vigilant as there were conspiracies against him ahead of the 2027 elections.

He was speaking when an Igbo cultural group, Nzuko Nd’Imo Organisation (NNIO) Worldwide, conferred on him the chieftaincy title of “Idudu Ndu”, meaning “breath of life”.

The Igbo group, led by Dr Ochendo Ogidi, also honoured Prof Muhammad Adelaja for his effort in national unity and cohesion.