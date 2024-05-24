Bode George to Tinubu: Tell Nigerians true position of things

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has expressed concerns over the state of the country, saying Nigeria’s fortunes…

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has expressed concerns over the state of the country, saying Nigeria’s fortunes nose-dived under the administration of former president Mohammadu Buhari.

While acknowledging that one year is insufficient to evaluate President Bola Tinubu’s administration, George urged the president to provide clarity on the country’s actual situation.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos while reflecting on the state of the nation since 1999, George criticised successive governments for failing to address the nation’s fundamental challenges.

He cautioned against scapegoating the current administration, stressing that Nigeria’s progress requires collective effort and unity.

Keyamo, Chidoka clash over Emirates’ Airlines planned return to Nigeria

Keyamo, Chidoka clash over Emirates’ Airlines planned return to Nigeria

“Pitiably, some Nigerians have resorted to a blame game. Let me advise that we have to be careful in this country because Nigeria is not for any individual, group or region. Nigeria belongs to everybody. It is through cooperation and unanimity of purpose that we can lift the country.

“They are now blaming the Bola Tinubu administration which has spent about one year in office,” he said.

Regarding Tinubu’s administration, George advised a review of the president’s economic team and transparency in communicating the country’s realities to Nigerians.

He stressed that the high cost of living demands urgent action and results from leadership.

George also advocated for true federalism, citing the current political structure as a hindrance to national development.

He called for a shift towards decentralisation to empower states and foster individual growth and development.

George urged leaders to prioritise good governance and embrace meaningful reforms, as sticking to outdated systems would yield no progress.