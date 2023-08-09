Fuel Subsidy: Yobe to share palliatives for 80,000 households

The Yobe State government has resolved to flag off the distribution of food items and other palliatives to over 80,000 households with over 400,000 individuals…

The Yobe State government has resolved to flag off the distribution of food items and other palliatives to over 80,000 households with over 400,000 individuals across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni stated this during the inauguration of the committee on the distribution of palliatives to work out strategies to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.

Buni who was represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana said the distribution became necessary to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal in the country.

According to him, the distribution will cut across over 14,000 communities in the state through the stakeholders, religious, traditional leaders and civil society organisations CSOs.

He added that the beneficiaries include vulnerable persons, living with disability, civil servants, students, the elderly, and women-headed households.

