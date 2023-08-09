Kwara receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG

Kwara State government has received two truckloads of rice from the federal government. The consignment, which contained 1,200 bags of rice, is part of efforts…

Kwara State government has received two truckloads of rice from the federal government.

The consignment, which contained 1,200 bags of rice, is part of efforts by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration to cushion the effect of the hardships going on in the country due to the fuel subsidy removal.

The state government said it is still awaiting the delivery of three more trucks from the federal government according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday.

