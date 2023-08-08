Kwara fish farmer beaten to death over okada fare

A fish farmer, Moshood Suleiman, said to be in his early thirties, has lost his life following a disagreement between him and a commercial motorcycle…

A fish farmer, Moshood Suleiman, said to be in his early thirties, has lost his life following a disagreement between him and a commercial motorcycle operator popularly called okada rider over the fare.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered, occurred last week, when the deceased boarded an okada from Unity to Fate road in Ilorin.

Sources told our correspondent that a disagreement had ensued between the deceased, a fish vendor in Fate, and the okada rider over the fare after the former got to his destination.

“Initially, they were arguing over the fare and other okada operators who came around started beating him (Suleiman).

“He ran and was pursued only to be ambushed at the front of a filling station in the area until one of his family members who had learnt about the development came to rescue him,” the source added.

The deceased’s sister, Oyindamola, told our correspondent that Suleiman died at the Ilorin General Hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

She said, “A Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) team that was fortunate to pass through the area at the time, arrested 3 of the okada riders.

“He gave up the ghost at the Ilorin General Hospital. But we want justice to be served and those involved be fished out and punished. My brother cannot die in vain. Our family wants justice in the matter.”

Contacted on Tuesday, the Spokesman of the NSCDC, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, confirmed the incident. He however said the matter had been taken over by the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident, adding that “I will find out and get back to you.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...