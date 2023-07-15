Fuel subsidy: Govt constitutes c’ttee on palliatives

The Ondo State government yesterday constituted a nine-man committee to strategise on palliatives that would help cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the…

The Ondo State government yesterday constituted a nine-man committee to strategise on palliatives that would help cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

Ondo acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who constituted the committee, said the government was aware of the hardship currently being faced by the people as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

Aiyedatiwa, who disclosed the names of the members of the committee, noted that the government on board would continue to prioritise the welfare and interest of the residents of the state.

He listed the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale, as the chairman of the committee while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Bayo Philips, would serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee include the State of Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele; Commissioner of Finance, Wale Akinterinwa; Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan; SA on Education, Wunmi Ilawole; SA on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye; SA on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye, and the Chairman of ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...