Fuel hike: Work two days a week, College of Education union directs lecturers

The national leadership of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), on Wednesday directed its members nationwide to attend their respective workplaces only two…

The national leadership of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), on Wednesday directed its members nationwide to attend their respective workplaces only two days in a week.

The union, which premised its directive upon the recent price hike on the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, lamented that this has worsened the inflationary rate on the cost of transportation, food and other essential commodities.

COEASU President, Dr Smart Olugbeko, at a press briefing in Abuja, said workers, including staff of Colleges of Education can no longer bear the pains again, explaining that they the kept faith with the government and chose to endure the untold hardship thinking it would be only for a while.

Olugbeko said, “The implementation of removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government two months ago raised the price of a litre of petrol by 250%. This worsened the inflationary rate on the cost of transportation, food and other essential commodities and impoverished the Nigerian people.

“Workers, including staff of Colleges of Education, kept the faith with Government and chose to endure the untold hardship thinking it would be only for a while as Government promised to roll out palliative measures including significant increase in salaries.

“Alas! While our capabilities to sustain hope were already exhausted, the price of petrol rose further to N650 per litre. Now, the leadership of the Union has been inundated by members’ complaints that they could no longer go to work as a result of hike in the price of petrol and resultant high cost of transportation.

“Against this backdrop, it has become inevitable for the Union to direct members to go to work only two days weekly while an emergency NEC meeting shall be convened to ratify this decision and decide on the specific days of the week members are to go to work.”

The union leader disclosed that the present salary of staff of Colleges of Education was approved in the year 2010 – 13 years ago, arguing that they had been on same salary since 2010 while petrol price rose intermittently from N65/N70 in 2010 to N650 in 2023 (tenfold increase).

He added, “Our salary structure which is subject to renegotiation at 3-year interval has remained static for 13 years, skipping four due renegotiations. It is ludicrous that Government has refused to return to the negotiation table on the welfare package for staff after the Union, prior to the removal of fuel subsidy, had proposed 200% increase in salary as against Government offer of a ridiculous 35% for Chief Lecturers and 23% for other cadres.”

He called on the President, Bola Tinubu to find a lasting and quick solutions to the anguish of workers if the government does not want wrath of workers.

Olugbeko added, “We call on the FG to urgently do the needful because the inevitable action of the Union against this hardship will have devastating effects on the students as it will lead to a prolonged academic calendar – a semester of 16 weeks will become 32 weeks or more; while Teaching Practice exercise of 6 months will become 12 months.

“We call on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to quickly address the issue of salary adjustment for staff of Colleges of Education.

“We believe in the capacity of the President to address this problem as he did when he was the Governor of Lagos State where he so generously increased the salaries of staff in the then Lagos State-owned Colleges of Education that they became the highest paid nationwide.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...