FRSC confirms one dead, 3 injured in Kwara Sallah day crash

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara, Frederick Ogidan, on Sunday, confirmed the “death of one person” in the…

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara, Frederick Ogidan, on Sunday, confirmed the “death of one person” in the motorcycle accident that occurred on Sallah day in Ilorin.

Speaking with City & Crime in a telephone chat on the issue, Ogidan said the other three victims who were seriously injured are responding to treatment in the hospitals where they were admitted.

The victims, who were riding a motorcycle popularly called okada, were returning from the Ilorin central Eid prayer ground when the incident occurred at Balogun Fulani area, Ilorin.

City & Crime gathered that the overloaded okada rammed into a vehicle that left the four of them with serious injuries initially.

The deceased, simply identified as Suraju, is said to be a resident of Alamo compound, Okelele, Ilorin.

It was gathered that Suraju breathed his last at a medical facility where he was rushed to for treatment.

He has since been buried at the Muslim cemetery, Osere area, Ilorin according to Islamic rites.

Two of the injured persons were said to have been admitted at the General Hospital, Surulere, Ilorin while the third victim was taken to a local bone centre at Dada area for treatment.

Sympathisers have since been visiting the residence of the deceased to commensurate with the family.