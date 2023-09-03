Foundation urges FG to invest in ICT for teens

The Director General of Teen Ambassador Foundation (TAF), Paul Adiwu, has called on the federal government to invest more on teenagers in the area…

The Director General of Teen Ambassador Foundation (TAF), Paul Adiwu, has called on the federal government to invest more on teenagers in the area of Information Communication Technology ICT across the country.

Adiwu made the call at the closing ceremony of a summer programme organised by Teen Ambassador Foundation in collaboration with the Net Access Communication Ltd in Abuja.

The programme which began on July 24 and ended Sept. 2, was targeted at training teenagers and youth on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education with robotics.

Adiwu, while speaking, said the centre was not a training institute but his passion to develop the potential of the kids in the country made him organise the training for kids.

He said his passion was to expose the kids to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and robotics by employing experts to engage them.

Several teenagers and youths were trained in robotics and were presented with certificates, while some of them demonstrated what they have learnt in robotics.

Also speaking at the event, Babatunde Bamigboye, Head of Legal Enforcement and Regulation at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), warned Nigerians especially teenagers against sharing personal information on the internet.

Mr Victor Taiba, Chief Executive Officer, Net Access Communication Ltd., who trained the teenagers, said “to be a part of what is happening around the world is to train the kids.”

