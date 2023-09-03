Transport Ministry, Kaduna govt partner to establish rail transport scheme

The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali, has said the ministry will partner with the Kaduna State Government to establish a rail mass transport…

The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali, has said the ministry will partner with the Kaduna State Government to establish a rail mass transport scheme for its citizens to alleviate transportation challenges occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

Sen. Alkali, who made this disclosure during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Kaduna State Government to the Ministry in Abuja, noted that the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, was on track to introduce a viable means of transportation, and should be commended and given the necessary support.

Furthermore, the minister gave assurances of the ministry’s support and his interest to partake at every level of discussion that will enable the scheme commence.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Muhammed Sani Bello, stated that the reason for the visit was to acquaint and solicit for the Minister’s support on the project, stating that the train mass transit initiative has the propensity to better the lot of the people and the state’s revenue base as a viable transport sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...