Foundation awards scholarship to 200 indigent northern students

As part of efforts to maintain the legacy of the Premier of Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has awarded scholarships to 200 financially disadvantaged students in Northern Nigeria.

The gesture, Daily Trust gathered, is to support deserving Northern Nigerian students who have embarked on their educational journeys in public tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking at the award ceremony Tuesday in Kaduna, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the foundation and former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu noted that one of the key objectives of the foundation is to encourage and support financially disadvantaged students from the Northern region in their pursuit of higher education through scholarship awards.

According to him, “Today, we take yet another stride towards fulfilling this noble mission. Throughout the years, our scholarship program has achieved remarkable success. It is with immense joy that I share with you the fact that our program has produced an impressive 4B8 percent of first-class honours graduates.”

He implored them to study diligently, embrace curiosity, and strive for excellence in all endeavors and give back to their communities, to uplift those in need, and to be agents of positive change.

Also, the Secretary of the foundation and former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau congratulated the recipients for their exceptional hard work and commitment to excellence in their respective fields of study.

He said, “As recipients of this scholarship, you are not just the beneficiaries of financial support, but also the torchbearers of a brighter future for our beloved Nigeria. You embody the aspirations and hopes of our nation, and it is upon your shoulders that the responsibility of shaping a better Nigeria rests. Embrace this responsibility with utmost dedication and commitment, for you are the architects of the nation’s progress.”

