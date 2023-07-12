PHOTOS: Zuckerberg trains with Nigeria’s Adesanya ahead of Musk’s clash

Following his agreement to engage in a cage match against Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg is now joining forces with two UFC champions in preparation for…

Following his agreement to engage in a cage match against Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg is now joining forces with two UFC champions in preparation for the potential showdown.

In the days following the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, Zuckerberg welcomed UFC middleweight champion Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to his residence in Northern California.

The trio wasted no time and hit the gym for training, seemingly taking place in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Sportstiger.com reports.

Israel Adesanya took to social media on Tuesday to share a snapshot of himself alongside Zuckerberg and Volkanovski, documenting their training session. Adesanya’s caption praised the competitive spirit of the 39-year-old tech mogul.

Mark Zuckerberg, wife expecting their third child

I did not have a happy childhood — Elon Musk

Adesanya made it clear that they are taking the endeavour seriously writing, “No Fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business!” Zuckerberg expressed his gratitude in the comments section, acknowledging the support of the UFC stars and calling it an “honour” to train with them.

See Adesanya’s post below:

🏆🏆🏆

No fugazi with Mark 🦈

This is Serious Business‼️ pic.twitter.com/nraS4DrvuO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

See the pictures below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...