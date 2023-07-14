PHOTOS: Messi spotted shopping in US ahead exit from Paris

Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi, hasn’t been formally introduced as an Inter Miami CF player, but his fans in the United States (US) wasted no…

Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi, hasn’t been formally introduced as an Inter Miami CF player, but his fans in the United States (US) wasted no time introducing themselves to him.

Messi was spotted doing some casual grocery shopping at a supermarket in Miami on Thursday.

He took a few pictures with some fans.

While it’s possible that Messi had a rowdy crowd waiting for him outside the market, the pictures that went viral suggest it was a pretty normal outing for the 36-year-old superstar.

In March, after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was mobbed by fans while leaving dinner in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine might not be able to walk into any store in Miami without being bombarded by fans, if he leads Inter Miami to the heights he led FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina to.

According to a report from ESPN, he attended Inter Miami’s practice on Thursday and will be presented by the club on Sunday.

See pictures below:

