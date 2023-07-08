Forgery: Pardon my daughter, Mmesoma’s father begs JAMB

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, father of the student who manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has tendered apology to Nigerians and the Joint Admissions…

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, father of the student who manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has tendered apology to Nigerians and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Ejikeme, who had accused JAMB of discrimination and threatened to sue the board, said he did not know that his daughter lied to him.

In an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), he said he regretted his utterances in the heat of the controversy.

“When I realized what she did, it was late . I regretted all my earlier actions on this matter. I apologize to Nigerians and JAMB. I still beg JAMB and Nigerians to pardon her” he said.

Daily Trust reports that some Nigerians who supported Mmseoma have backtracked.

Earlier, a former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, insisted that an independent technology investigation should be instituted by JAMB, despite the position of the student that she actually scored 249.

In a tweet on Saturday, Ezekwesili said she was satisfied with the process and findings of investigation by the committee set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

“I am satisfied with the process and findings of their investigation which gave Mmesoma fair hearing to enable the Committee to gather all facts.

“It was necessary to have independent evidence that the result Mmesoma laid claim to publicly was not only fake but that the forgery was personally orchestrated by her.

“There are usually syndicates at the center of perpetration of exam malpractices in Nigeria but it appears not to be so in Mmesoma’s case from the facts of the Committee’s report.,” her tweet read in part.

A Facebook user, Fred Chukwuelobe, while expressing disappointment, apologized to all his friends for giving Mmesoma the benefit of doubt.

He wrote: “I just got off the phone with one of the members of the committee set up by the Anambra State Government to probe the Mmesoma-JAMB imbroglio, and she confirmed the committee findings to me: that Mmesoma Ejikeme forged her result. That much she (Mmesoma) admitted. I am crestfallen. I am disappointed.

“I apologise to all my friends for giving Mmesoma Ejikeme the benefit of doubt. If a 19-year-old could do this, then we are in trouble. Mmesoma has disgraced all of us who spoke in her favour. Like the committee recommends, she should go for a psychological evaluation. She should apologise to JAMB. She should face the consequences. She obtained it by false pretence, that is, 419.”

Another Facebook user, Modestus Chukwulaka, wrote: “She disappointed all of us who offered support. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. We acted in good faith. And it’s a learning curve for all. As I have said elsewhere, she owes Nigerians, in particular JAMB, an unreserved apology.

“She has not done that. All she has said is that a three-year ban is UNFAIR, and I find this disgusting. It means she is still to appreciate the gravity of her crime. I personally think that deserving as the punishment is, it will be in the interest of all that it is mitigated. But she has to demonstrate compunction first.”

Bethrand Chukulobi wrote: “It’s so disappointing for a young girl of her age to be involved in this level of forgery that brought so much embarrassment to her School and State. What was she thinking when she boldly received an undeserving scholarship of 3m from Innoson 🤦. She should face the consequences of her action.”

Ebony Blossom said: “Chai, I was among those that was saying that the girl is too innocent to do this forgery. Ifele emegbu o m!”

