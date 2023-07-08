JAMB Congratulates authentic top scorer, Knocks Mmesoma

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has congratulated Miss Kamyosikwu Chinyere Uche for emerging as the best scorer in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has congratulated Miss Kamyosikwu Chinyere Uche for emerging as the best scorer in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 360.

JAMB gave the congratulatory message in a statement signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Saturday, following the report of the panel set up by the Anambra State Government on Mmesoma Ejikeme’s falsified UTME result.

The examination agency, however, vowed not to relent in its efforts to expose examination malpractice in the education sector, as it berated ethnic bigots supporting the action of Mmesoma.

JAMB reiterated that the report of the Anambra state panel on the issue has vindicated the Board’s effort to stand by the truth.

The statement read, “The report of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government, an independent and unbiased body, as demanded by some Nigerians to look into the Mmesoma saga, has vindicated the Board. This has further reinforced the position of the Board that its system was not and cannot be compromised.

“It is to be noted that the Board has built a reputation in terms of the conduct of credible examinations over the years and cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical juncture of its development.

“Therefore, we will not despair in spite of the painful realisation that some Nigerians would do anything to cast aspersions on the good name of the Board.

“However, in spite of all the posturing of its detractors, the Board remains resolute and uncompromising in its commitment to give Nigeria the best as far as credible and fair assessment is concerned.

“In fact, the Board is, more than ever, determined to continue to forge ahead unmindful of the shenanigan of those who desire its fall.”

JAMB also disclosed that the 19-year-old student has confessed to the despicable action she perpetrated.

It also hailed the unbiased approach of the panel instituted by the Anambra state government to probe the matter.

It said, “For the benefit of those who are still doubting the capacity of Ms. Mmesoma to commit this egregious crime and those who are pushing the narrative that the girl is just 16 years old even against all available data that indicate her age as an adult of 19 years, Ms. Mmesoma has owned up to committing the heinous infraction, which was carefully crafted to destroy the very foundation of one of the nation’s agencies charged with the critical role of apportioning the limited educational resource of the nation based on fairness equity and integrity.

“It is, therefore, highly regrettable that some Nigerians, who do not believe in the strength and resourcefulness of their nation’s institutions, would latch on to any opportunity to pull the Board down to their level of perfidy.

“One vital lesson that Nigerians should learn from the imbroglio, is to learn to appreciate the genuine efforts of their critical national institutions to chart the course of national rebirth. Hence, this attitude of attacking everything that makes the nation proud even by people who should know better, is disheartening. The flip side of this is to infer that some ethnic jingoists had perhaps been elevated to public office and recognition beyond their mental and emotional capacity.

“We appeal to all those well-meaning Nigerians, who may wish to support and encourage healthy competition by awarding scholarships and other honours to deserving candidates not to be discouraged but should always endeavour to verify from us any claim, no matter how innocuous, put forward by candidates.

“Candidates, on their part, are warned to stay away from fraudulent Apps that promise to enhance their scores as the end result would always be anguish and misery.”

