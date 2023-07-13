FCCPC domesticates patient’s bill of rights in ATBU-TH

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has officially domesticated the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH)…

Speaking during the event held Wednesday in Bauchi, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera said that the Patients’ Bill of Rights was not a new bill.

Irukera said the framework entailed “Patients to have access to all relevant information in a language that they understand including complete and accurate information about diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, procedures and possible outcome, as well as to fully participate in implementing the treatment plan and making decisions.”

This, he added, included the right to express dissatisfaction regarding service including personnel changes and abuse.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Medical Director, ATBU-TH, Professor Yusuf Jibrin, assured the commission that the hospital was ready for the domestication of the bill, adding that management of the hospital prioritised information and communication to ensure the rights of patients were protected by upholding discipline, ethical and professional conduct among its staff.

