FOCI blames inadequate funding for delay of road projects

The Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) has stated that the ability of contractors to access adequate funding for roads financed by the federal government is the reason projects get delayed for delivery.

Speaking at the 67th Annual General Meeting yesterday in Abuja, the president of FOCI, Chief Vincent Barrah, said the major issue facing the construction industry is funding, which makes projects linger for long and attract variation of contracts to meet up with inflation.

“The major problem of non-completion of projects is funds. The government is the major employer of contractors and capital projects. The members of our federation are ready to work any time any day. We are ready to work on shift duty if we are financed. The economy has not been friendly worldwide, so funding is one of the major problems facing the industry.”

Barrah, who commended the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for his commitment to ensure the federal road network in the country is put in good shape, said contractors are in support of the transition into concrete roads.

He however called for the formalization of the modality that it would be carried out as existing projects were awarded based on asphalt construction.

On her part, the Director General of FOCI, Engr. Olubunmi Adejpke, called on the federal government to partner with the group on job creation as it is the second largest employer of labour in the country.

