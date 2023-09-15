5 councillors impeach Ogun LG chair who accused Abiodun of fund diversion

The embattled Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has been impeached by five of the eleven councillors in the…

The embattled Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has been impeached by five of the eleven councillors in the LG.

His impeachment was announced shortly after he appeared before the legislative council at the LG secretariat in Ogbere.

Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state. He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

Adedayo was later suspended by the seven councillors from the LG following allegations against the governor, and held and grilled for three days by the Department of State Services (DSS), Ogun Command, in Abeokuta.

However, the journalist-turned-politician appeared before the councillors investigating the allegations of mismanagement against him, where he reportedly responded to questions from the legislators and left after about two hours.

A statement signed by Fasheyi Akindele, the leader of Ijebu East Legislative Council, said after Adedayo’s impeachment motion was put forward, five councillors voted in support, four against, while one abstained.

When contacted, Adedayo vowed to challenge his impeachment in court.

