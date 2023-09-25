Flyover Bridge collapses along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway

One of the flyover bridges across the Enugu–Port Harcourt dual carriage expressway in Enugu has collapsed with no casualty. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

One of the flyover bridges across the Enugu–Port Harcourt dual carriage expressway in Enugu has collapsed with no casualty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the bridge, which collapsed on Monday morning, is located at kilometre one section of the expressway which lies between the Naira Triangle and the New Artisan axis of Enugu metropolis.

NAN observed that the incident had forced motorists plying the expressway to divert to alternative routes within the metropolis to continue their journey.

Police operatives, officials of the Federal and Enugu State Ministries of Works, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FEMA) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were sighted within the area to assess the situation and assist road users.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as John Nwokobia, said there was no casualty as artisans and street hawkers were yet to come out from their homes for the day’s activities when the incident happened.

The witness however noted that commuters on the axis are likely to encounter serious gridlock as a result of the collapsed bridge in the coming days.

The police, Federal or state governments are yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of this report. (NAN)

