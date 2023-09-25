Fani-Kayode Tackles Tunde Bakare For Criticising Mohbad

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has cautioned Pastor Tunde Bakare, over his criticism of the lifestyle of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as…

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has cautioned Pastor Tunde Bakare, over his criticism of the lifestyle of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Bakare, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, on Sunday, faulted Mohbad’s lifestyle accusing him of associating with evil people.

The pastor who spoke during a church service at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, in the United Kingdom, said, Mohbad spent his life smoking and drinking.

Bakare had said, “When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth. I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad.”

Meanwhile, in his reaction via X on Monday, Fani-Kayode told Bakare that every human has the right to lead the kind of life they want, and should not be judged by the kind of company of friends they keep.

The former minister did not mention Bakare’s name but merged his picture with the late 27-year-old singer’s image, stressing that the clergyman was supposed to be asking the right question of those who killed him.

“Whether the unfortunate young man known as Mohbad was good or bad and whether he associated with evil men or not he surely did not deserve to be murdered,” Fani-Kayode wrote.

“Everyone has the right to life regardless of the friends they keep, their lifestyle, their name, or the color they dye their hair. Assuming he was murdered, rather than judge him shouldn’t we be trying to find out who killed him?”

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the next day, a development that has generated reactions on social media.

The Lagos State Police Command exhumed Mohbad’s remains and conducted an autopsy on him to probe the cause of his death.

Last week, thousands of protesters in Lagos, Delta, Ogun and some other parts of the country demanded justice for the late singer.

