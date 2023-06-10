Flooding: Residents seek early evacuation plans

Some residents of Bayelsa State have called on the state, federal government and other relevant authorities to make adequate plans for early evacuation of people…

Some residents of Bayelsa State have called on the state, federal government and other relevant authorities to make adequate plans for early evacuation of people from flood prone areas as another heavy flood is predicted in the state this rainy season.

The people made the plea yesterday during a three-day stakeholders’ meeting with the topic, “Strengthening Environmental Potency and Accountability in Governance” facilitated by Stakeholders Democracy Network (SDN) in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Speaking on the negative effects of last year’s flooding, Emmanuel Egede, Community Development Chairman of Otuoke community in Ogbia Local Government Area, said last year’s flood in the area led to the loss of lives and properties, as well as destruction of farm lands, among others.

He urged the government to open canals, build IDP camps, construct dikes and sea walls and early provision of relief materials among other things to cushion the effects.

Another community stakeholder, Membra Tariworio Nelson, who spoke on the negative effects of transportation in the state, stated that the problem of transportation system caused increase in goods and services, and high cost of living during last year’s flood.

Speaking earlier, Flora Esiere, Senior Project Officer at SDN, said that they were in Bayelsa to implement a development project across six local governments, adding that SDN was working with 46 communities in the state.

