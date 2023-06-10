Scandals that took the Nigerian entertainment industry by surprise

Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogiri In 2021, Tonto Dikeh, an actress, in Nollywood, and Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-boyfriend, got into some trouble. A majority of…

Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogiri

In 2021, Tonto Dikeh, an actress, in Nollywood, and Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-boyfriend, got into some trouble.

A majority of people were unaware of their relationship prior to when the actress posted a picture of him on her Instagram celebrating his birthday.

Their once blooming relationship supposedly crashed after a leaked voice note among Kpokpogri and a woman surfaced on the web where Tonto was said to be the topic of the conversation.

The movie star made a number of accusations against Kpokpogri, who also accused her of blackmail.

He also apparently filed a lawsuit against her asking for N10 billion as payment for defamation of character.

Dbanj’s rape saga

Fans were shocked in June 2020 when Seyitan Babatayo claimed that she had been raped by popular artist, Dban’j.

Babatayo came forward to claim that the singer broke into her hotel room after she attended his all-white party and had his way with her without her consent.

She expressed her disbelief at how the singer obtained entry to her room, despite the fact that hotel administration claimed the incident ever occurred.

After remaining silent for days, the Kokomaster refuted the claims, saying they were made up. He further requested that his accuser tender an apology and also pay N100m restitution within 48 hours or face legal action.

The award-winning music artist made his request in a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

In an unexpected turn of events, his accuser claimed that on D’banj’s orders, the police had kidnapped her and released her after a few days.

Nedu and ex wife

Media personality Nedu Wazobia’s ex-wife, Mrs Ohiri, claimed that her husband had abused her while they were married.

In response, Nedu accused her of being unfaithful. He said he found out that their first son wasn’t his biological son and went on to publish the DNA test result online to support his claim. In a Goldmyne TV interview, his estranged wife was quoted saying, “If I knew that my first child was not for him, I wouldn’t have gotten married to him.”

Skiibi’s fake death saga

In 2015, the Nigerian singer Skiibi staged a fake death, which went viral on social media. He claimed that he died from a medical condition while undergoing care in a hospital in Lagos, but it later turned out to be a publicity stunt to advertise his new single. Many fans and business leaders criticized the musician for exploiting a delicate subject like death to seek attention after the incident created controversy. Skiibi released his new song, “Daz How Star Do,” despite the criticism, and it became a hit.

Idibia’s marriage crisis

The marriage crisis between Annie Idibia and Tuface in 2021 started on September 2, when Annie posted on her Instagram story to accuse Tuface of infidelity and other marital problems. She complained about Tuface in a series of posts, claiming that he spent time with his ex-girlfriend Pero Adeniyi and fathered two children with her while they were together. Additionally, Annie claimed that Tuface had physically abused her and that his family was against her. Following Annie’s remarks, there was a social media uproar in which fans and followers took sides and voiced their thoughts. While some backed Annie and demanded that Tuface be held accountable, others chastised her for discussing their personal matters in public. Tuface first kept quiet about the situation, but he eventually issued a statement in which he requested solitude and reaffirmed his dedication to his marriage.

Tiwa’s scandal

Both fans and critics were highly upset about the leaked explicit video. She allegedly lost a lot of corporate endorsements, and online, she was even referred to as an “irresponsible” mother. In her popular song with Asake, “loaded,” she did respond to her detractors, saying that her past wouldn’t prevent her from succeeding.

Mercy’s domestic violence saga

Actress Mercy Aigbe has faced several accusations of domestic abuse. The famous person accused her ex-husband Lanre Gentry of physical abuse in 2017, posting pictures of her wounds on social media. She further asserted that throughout their marriage, Gentry had been unfaithful. In response to the accusations, Aigbe filed for a restraining order against Gentry and ended her marriage. He was later taken into custody and accused of assault, but the accusations were later dropped for a lack of proof. Aigbe has now become an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sharing her story and urging others to speak out against abuse.

