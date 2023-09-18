Flood wreaks havoc in Ogun industrial community, residents count losses

Residents and property owners in Agbara, an industrial community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, are counting losses after perennial flooding wreaked havoc…

Residents and property owners in Agbara, an industrial community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, are counting losses after perennial flooding wreaked havoc in the area.

Worst hit are residents of Area 8, OPIC Estate, in Agbara, as they lamented that the ceaseless rainfalls of the past few days had exposed them to flooding, which affected buildings and other belongings.

Many properties have been submerged by water, leaving many with no other option than to relocate to a safe haven.

In a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the victims described their situation as an ‘impending disaster’.

The letter, which was co-signed by the Estate Chairman, Adebowale Odunayo, and the Assistant Secretary, Iziokhai Ohioze, called the attention of government to “The ravaging effect of incessant flooding that our community has been experiencing over time.”

According to them, the incident had been “Formally reported to OPIC Management on several occasions but each visit ended with promises, which remain unfulfilled, leaving residents to the vagaries of nature.”

They said the frequency and intensity of flooding in Area 8 have increased substantially over the past few years.

They said non-existence of drainage systems is worsening the situation during downpours, “Resulting in water entering our homes and causing damage to the foundations, walls, and interiors of our buildings.”

The disaster, they added, has not only led to financial losses, but also it compromised the structural integrity of the houses.

“Your Excellency Sir, please kindly come to our rescue. Our lives and properties are being challenged negatively. Our safety and in particular that of our children as well as aged amongst us is being put in jeopardy.

“Sir, we solicit your approval for an immediate upgrade of the entire drainage architecture of the area. We equally crave the indulgence of Your Excellency for rehabilitation of the road within the OPIC Estate, particularly Roads 411, 800, 808, 81 which we believe if tarred, would complement the drainage system,” they pleaded.

