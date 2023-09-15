JNI concerned over Libya flood, calls for prayers

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has expressed its concern over the Libya flood which has caused loss of life and property. The JNI in a…

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has expressed its concern over the Libya flood which has caused loss of life and property.

The JNI in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna by its Secretary General, Professor Khalid Abubakar called for prayers to end the suffering of the victims.

He expressed the condolences of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the JNI, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar to the Libyan government and families of those who lost loved ones.

“JNI leadership is filled with heartrending grief, as we stand in solidarity and prayers with the people of Libya during this tragic time. As witnessed from the media reportage, the disaster is horrific and calls for sympathetic gestures, support from the world to Libya and prayers to an end of the suffering.”

He expressed shock at how the catastrophic flooding from a dam breach had reportedly claimed over 8000 lives, adding that “The Libyan situation needs immediate humanitarian call to action from the world.”

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that has claimed over 2,000 lives in the Arab country.

