Nigeria not expecting high intense flood like Libya’s – NiMet DG

The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu yesterday allayed fear of Nigerians over the recent flood in Libya where about 10,000 people perished.

He said Nigeria is not going to experience high level intensity of flood as witnessed in Libya even as he stated that adopting an early warning system is imperative to minimise the impact of any flood.

In a chat with newsmen yesterday, the NiMet DG said even though there is evidence of climate change in Nigeria, they are not as intense as they have in other countries.

He also spoke on the earthquake recently experienced in Morocco, saying Nigeria is not prone to such natural disasters.

He said the agency would keep informing the public of any change in the weather, saying an early warning system can reduce hazard or casualty by 70%.

